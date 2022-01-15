5 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $435,000

Beautiful new build ready for it's new owners! Walking into this home you will notice the open floor plan with loads of natural lighting. This home offers main floor laundry right off the 3 stall garage. Walking out of the laundry room you will enter the kitchen that offers an eat at island and the dining room with a slider to the back covered patio. Also, on the main floor you will find a large master bedroom with a master bath with a very large walk-in shower, double vanity and walk in closet. There are 2 additional bedrooms on the main floor with another full bath. The lower level will be finished with a large family room, and 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath. Basement is plumbed for a wet bar if buyer chooses. **Basement finished sq ft is approximate as currently under construction