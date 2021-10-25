Do you need more space? Do you want to live in town, yet want the views of country living? Then make sure you check out this 5 bed, 3.25 bath home with 2,300 sq. ft just on the main floor!!! Walking in you will see the open concept with a beautiful accent stone wall above the basement stair case. To the left of the front entry is the office. Could be used as a 6th bed if one needs. Down the hall is 2 beds, a full bathroom and the master. The master bedroom is large in size with a walk-out to your own private deck. The master bath is anyones dream!! Large in size is an understatement! The main floor living room, dining and kitchen allow loads of natural lighting. Off the kitchen is the laundry and a 1/4 bathroom. Right outside the laundry is your door to the 3 stall garage. In the lower level you will find 2 additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. The large windows in the basement allow for a great abundance of natural light. The utility room/storage room is VERY large in size and great for all kinds of storage. There are stairs in the storage room that take you up to the 3 stall garage!
5 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $435,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WALTHILL, Nebraska -- A pedestrian was killed early Thursday morning near Walthill, after she was hit by a vehicle driven by a Nebraska State …
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center has closed down.
DES MOINES — Four inmates serving life sentences in Iowa prisons have hopes of someday breathing free air once again.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman faces at least 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty of conspiring to sell more than 42 pounds of …
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was flown to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln, where they later died. The shooter is also dead, according to the Nebraska State Patrol, after an employee returned fire.
A lawyer representing the Rapid City Journal has asked a judge and the Pennington County state's attorney to explain why a state lawmaker arrested for DUI was able to have his case sealed in an apparent violation of state law.
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Kingsley, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of threatening to kill an Orange City man.
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An Orange City woman accused of selling toilet paper and other COVID-19 pandemic-related items for inflated prices has ag…
All seven classes in Iowa high school football are down to 16 teams per class, with Classes 2A through 8-Player entering its second round of p…
SIOUX CITY — The West High School football team announced on Monday that it had to forfeit its two wins earlier in the season.