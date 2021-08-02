This amazing custom built home is truly one of a kind and features 5 bedrooms, 4 bath locations all nestled on a nearly half an acre site. Designed with modern, sleek and contemporary in mind, this bright, open and airy layout is appealing to the eye and functional for the family. Let the outside in by opening the oversized Marvin sliding doors where you can enjoy the seasons from the spacious deck which showcases a built in pool and lighted railings. The favorite gathering spot will surely be the gorgeous island kitchen and living room area with plenty of space for get togethers and entertaining. A convenient home office space is located on the main level along with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and laundry area. The lower level has recently been completed and now provides 2 additional bedrooms, full bath, game\family room and home fitness area. Includes radon mitigation system, Rainbird sprinkler system, storage shed, heated garage, LP Smart siding and more. Quality construction by DNS Homes & Construction owner\builder. This property receives the $75K 5 year tax abatement from the City of Le Mars, taxes are partial. Schedule your private tour today, this home is impressive!! All measurements are approximate..
5 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $449,500
