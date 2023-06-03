Woah!! Take a look at this one!! Beautiful 5 bed home (yes, all are conforming bedrooms, and all have ceiling fans!!) with 3 full bathrooms. This home boasts 3145` of finished living space on two lots, for a total of .46 acre, with 9` ceilings throughout, with the exception of the kitchen, dining, living space on the main, which has a vaulted ceiling. In the kitchen you`ll find double ovens, tiles back splash, a 7` island, and quartz countertops. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, and an incredible en-suite that has a jetted tub, large separate shower, linen closet, and double sinks with an onyx vanity top. In the basement you`ll find 2 of the bedrooms, a full bath, and a large family room with an area plumbed for a wet bar. There is also a large utility/storage room, and a radon mitigation system is already in place. Out the patio doors to the back yard you`ll find nice block stairs down to a newer concrete deck that is 210 square feet. In the 3 stall garage, there is radiant heat, walls are insulated, finished and painted. A nice track drain near the doors, and some racking that stays. Why build when you can have a fully finished home on a double lot, all done for this price!!!