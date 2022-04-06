 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $567,000

Classic 11/2 story home complete with grand foyer and majestic staircase. This property is warm and inviting with tasteful decor and neutral color patterns. The spacious oak kitchen has lots of work space & cabinets with eat-in area. Sunken living room features brick gas fireplace, cathedral ceiling & new ceiling fans. Enjoy year-round fun in the main floor party room complete with bar & sink; side door access to backyard. Large owners-suite on the main with cozy reading area, WIC plus bathroom with newer tile shower, dbl vanities & corner jet tub. Home office has French doors & glass built-in shelves. Upper lever has three bedrooms & full bath; Lower level offers gaming area, room for the big screen viewing, finished storage, safe room, full bath, bonus room for guest bed (no window) and gym or dance studio. Triple oversized garage with epoxy floor & heat. Located on an acre lot with privacy, nice backyard patio, landscaping & storage shed. Well maintained and ready to go. Come take a look.

