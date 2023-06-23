Custom built one owner home with lots of upgrades. This walkout ranch features open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in the great room, custom stone fireplace and floating shelving. Custom made shaker style slow close cabinets, with 4 x 6 hidden pantry, granite counters by Boatman and all appliances stay. Frig replaced in 2020. Engineered hardwood floors entry way, kitchen, living room, walk in pantry and halls. Barn door off kitchen for office area. Also off the dining area is door to 10 x 22 covered trex deck with aluminum rail system. Split bedroom plan. Master bedroom bath has free standing tub, tile shower, double vanity, tile flooring. Two other bedrooms have carpet, double closets with closet organizers. Full bath serves these bedrooms. Also there is main floor laundry, guest half bath and mudroom area. Lower level finished with family room, 2nd fireplace, game room 2 more bedrooms, both with egress and additional bathroom. Kalins has replaced the HVAC system in 2021, with new Lenox system. Home has covered patio and walkout to fenced rod iron yard. Oversized, insulated heated garage. Impressive exterior and interior..