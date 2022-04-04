5 Bedroom Home in Moville - $397,000

This is the home you have been looking for! Beautiful 5 bedroom with 3 bathroom ranch style home with a 3 car stall garage right in Moville! This "1" owner home has been very well maintained. The vaulted ceilings in the spacious living room really invite you in. Open kitchen to the dining room will have you hosting any party. Right off the dining room is a covered deck that has a perfect view to the fenced in back yard. The main floor of this home offers 3 bedrooms ( one being the master with a bathroom and walk in closet ) and two additional bedrooms with a full bathroom. The basement is finished with a great play area and family room, along with two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom, plenty of storage is a MUST and the basement caters to that need! Check it out and take it all in!