This is the home you have been looking for! Beautiful 5 bedroom with 3 bathroom ranch style home with a 3 car stall garage right in Moville! This "1" owner home has been very well maintained. The vaulted ceilings in the spacious living room really invite you in. Open kitchen to the dining room will have you hosting any party. Right off the dining room is a covered deck that has a perfect view to the fenced in back yard. The main floor of this home offers 3 bedrooms ( one being the master with a bathroom and walk in closet ) and two additional bedrooms with a full bathroom. The basement is finished with a great play area and family room, along with two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom, plenty of storage is a MUST and the basement caters to that need! Check it out and take it all in!
5 Bedroom Home in Moville - $397,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite a few days of rain and snow in the North Iowa region, it seems more than just geese have made their way north for spring. Clear Lake residents have reported seeing a large reptile moving throughout town, interrupting traffic.
Sioux City Schools have chosen to hire an interim superintendent to allow time for community and district feedback during the search process. Superintendent Paul Gausman was selected last month as the new superintendent of the Lincoln Public Schools.
Council members were slated to vote on second reading of an ordinance to rezone a 23.08-acre tract of land at 3650 Correctionville Road from agriculture to rural residential and suburban residential
UPDATED: Sioux City nursing home, cited for dozens of violations, being sued for $129,000 in unpaid fees
The nursing home has been cited for dozens of violations since 2016 and has been subject to more than $405,000 in federal fines and $3,500 in state fines. According to state records, the company still owes $95,371 in federal fines.
Surveillance video showed White strike the man in the head with a bat while the other man stomped on the victim's head. The two then took the victim's backpack and hat.
UPDATED: Sioux City police still looking for suspect in Tuesday morning shooting, victim still recovering
Sioux City police are looking for a man who is suspected of shooting a teenager multiple times Tuesday morning on the city's near north side.
The 22-year-old was found in the ceiling of the Siouxland Federal Credit Union satellite branch at Tyson after authorities responded three times to burglar alarms at the credit union in the early morning hours of June 11.
Western Iowa farmers now have access to a lower-cost option to access fertilizer and export grains at the new “gateway to the world market.”
A Florida-based cold storage company has committed to constructing a 500,000-square-foot cold storage facility in Sioux City's Southbridge Business Park.
A Davenport attorney’s law license has been suspended indefinitely after the Iowa Supreme Court determined she had forged a client’s signature on arraignment papers due in Scott County District Court and then made misrepresentations to the court about what she had done.