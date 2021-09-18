This amazing home is located in the desired new addition in North Sioux City. It features five nice size bedrooms, three bathrooms, and is very spacious. The kitchen is open to dining room, living room, and entry way! The counter tops are made of easy to maintain quartz. It has a lot of cabinet space, along with a wonderful center island. The living room is spacious, as well. The home has neutral colors that will fit any decor! The vaulted ceilings in the living room and kitchen are fantastic! The windows are large so the home is very bright and cheery. There are white custom shudders on all of the windows, as well. There is a privacy fence, and a great deck, along with a patio underneath for grilling or sitting. Don't miss out on this beautiful, better than new home - just move right in... There will be a sidewalk put in front. This will be paid for by the contractor of the home. All room sizes and square footages are estimates. Buyer or buyer's agent to verify.
5 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $399,000
