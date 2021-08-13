5 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $555,000

Unmatched quality in every high end detail of this custom built home. At the end of the cul de sac you`ll find contemporary design with 12 foot ceilings, granite counters, high end flooring to name a few of the fine details you will enjoy and be proud to show off when this home is yours. High end cabinets and ample storage. Gorgeous fireplace. Full basement has ALL NEW huge family room with wet bar, 2 bedrooms and bathroom (to be completed prior to closing). **room dimensions to be verified by buyers/agent...