5 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $565,000

Beautiful, well~maintained and full of features, this 5 bed, 3.5 bath ranch home is move~in ready!! The home is situated on a corner lot with a flat, easily cared for yard. A wide foyer leads into the main, open concept living area consisting of living room, dining, kitchen and 4 season room flowing together nicely. 9` ceiling height on main and lower levels, hardwood Hickory flooring in central living area as well as master bedroom. The living room has a gas fireplace with stone surround, and a unique ceiling fan. The kitchen has quartz counters, glass backsplash, island with breakfast bar, pantry, oodles of counter space and cabinetry w/under lighting. Just off the kitchen is the main floor laundry/half bath, rear closet and access to oversized 3 car garage (floor surface by Superior Garage Decor in Sioux Falls; SUPERIOR to epoxy!!) A 4 season room was added and is perfect for relaxing or as an additional dining area, and provides access to a new Trex deck. Generous master suite, bath featuring heated floor, and a 9x8 WIC with organizers. Two other large bedrooms and a full bath on main. The lower level has a very spacious family room with wet bar, two large bedroom with full egress and both having 6x4 WIC w/organizers, a 3/4 bath finished to match those on the main floor, and a 14x20 room that could be used as office, exercise or craft area, etc. All that and still plenty of separate storage space with built~in shelving. Water softener and R/O system stay, along with main floor kitchen appliances. Radon mitigation system in place. NSC is installing sidewalk with completion scheduled for mid~October. Sellers can accommodate a quick closing, so this home is perfect for a buyer who needs housing NOW!!!!