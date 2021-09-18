Beautiful, well~maintained and full of features, this 5 bed, 3.5 bath ranch home is move~in ready!! The home is situated on a corner lot with a flat, easily cared for yard. A wide foyer leads into the main, open concept living area consisting of living room, dining, kitchen and 4 season room flowing together nicely. 9` ceiling height on main and lower levels, hardwood Hickory flooring in central living area as well as master bedroom. The living room has a gas fireplace with stone surround, and a unique ceiling fan. The kitchen has quartz counters, glass backsplash, island with breakfast bar, pantry, oodles of counter space and cabinetry w\under lighting. Just off the kitchen is the main floor laundry\half bath, rear closet and access to oversized 3 car garage (floor surface by Superior Garage Decor in Sioux Falls; SUPERIOR to epoxy!!) A 4 season room was added and is perfect for relaxing or as an additional dining area, and provides access to a new Trex deck. Generous master suite, bath featuring heated floor, and a 9x8 WIC with organizers. Two other large bedrooms and a full bath on main. The lower level has a very spacious family room with wet bar, two large bedroom with full egress and both having 6x4 WIC w\organizers, a 3\4 bath finished to match those on the main floor, and a 14x20 room that could be used as office, exercise or craft area, etc. All that and still plenty of separate storage space with built~in shelving. Water softener and R\O system stay, along with main floor kitchen appliances. Radon mitigation system in place. NSC is installing sidewalk with completion scheduled for mid~October. Sellers can accommodate a quick closing, so this home is perfect for a buyer who needs housing NOW!!!!
5 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $589,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CEDAR FALLS -- A therapist has been arrested for allegedly touching a teenager during a counseling session.
SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City school district plans to purchase 16,000 rapid COVID-19 tests for students who experience symptoms during the scho…
UPDATED: 9 candidates seek 3 seats on Sioux City school board; Alarcon-Flory lone incumbent to run again
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City school board will have at least two new members as the field was finalized Thursday with a total of nine candidat…
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task is seeking the following person:
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to six months in federal prison for using a COVID-19 unemployment scheme to steal gove…
LANSING, Mich. -- A former Sioux City plastic surgeon has been placed on probation and must pay a fine and restitution for falsifying patient …
SIOUX CITY -- Two people were arrested following a stabbing at a Sioux City convenience store Saturday afternoon.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who on Tuesday skipped trial on charges related to a high-speed chase was arrested early Wednesday after leadin…
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City public schools Superintendent Paul Gausman said Monday the district is unsure if President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vacci…