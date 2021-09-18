5 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $589,000

Beautiful, well~maintained and full of features, this 5 bed, 3.5 bath ranch home is move~in ready!! The home is situated on a corner lot with a flat, easily cared for yard. A wide foyer leads into the main, open concept living area consisting of living room, dining, kitchen and 4 season room flowing together nicely. 9` ceiling height on main and lower levels, hardwood Hickory flooring in central living area as well as master bedroom. The living room has a gas fireplace with stone surround, and a unique ceiling fan. The kitchen has quartz counters, glass backsplash, island with breakfast bar, pantry, oodles of counter space and cabinetry w\under lighting. Just off the kitchen is the main floor laundry\half bath, rear closet and access to oversized 3 car garage (floor surface by Superior Garage Decor in Sioux Falls; SUPERIOR to epoxy!!) A 4 season room was added and is perfect for relaxing or as an additional dining area, and provides access to a new Trex deck. Generous master suite, bath featuring heated floor, and a 9x8 WIC with organizers. Two other large bedrooms and a full bath on main. The lower level has a very spacious family room with wet bar, two large bedroom with full egress and both having 6x4 WIC w\organizers, a 3\4 bath finished to match those on the main floor, and a 14x20 room that could be used as office, exercise or craft area, etc. All that and still plenty of separate storage space with built~in shelving. Water softener and R\O system stay, along with main floor kitchen appliances. Radon mitigation system in place. NSC is installing sidewalk with completion scheduled for mid~October. Sellers can accommodate a quick closing, so this home is perfect for a buyer who needs housing NOW!!!!