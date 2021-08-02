This one has a whole lot of bang for the buck and located in a very sought after community so hurry on over for this one!! 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 1 office/den, and several living spaces with a total of over 3000 sq ft so you will have room to roam in this house!! Walking in the main foyer you`ll find a split entry with access to garage on this landing, convenient coat closet, access to basement, and access to main floor. The main floor living room/formal dining features a vaulted ceiling, all new luxury vinyl plank flooring, door to deck and big fenced in backyard, and opening to kitchen. The kitchen features a nice layout with center island, new hood vent, new electric stove top, new double ovens, pantry closet, eat in bar, and open to eat in dining encased with windows and new ceiling fan. The master bedroom is also on the main floor and features a large bedroom, walk in closet, bath with double sink vanity, large corner Jacuzzi tub, and water closet which features a shower stall and toilet. Also on the main floor you have 2 generously sized bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs features all new carpet, 2 large bedrooms with walk in closets, 1 den/office, a full bath, plus 2 large family rooms all with new carpet!! The Ring doorbell stays and water softener is wifi enabled so it tells you when you`re low on salt as well as washer is also wifi enabled too!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $299,900
