5 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $439,500

Immaculate and spacious best describes this home. 5 bedroom/3 bath ranch home. Master suite with walk out to pool, whirlpool tub, tile floors. 4 season room open to pool area and private backyard. Great kitchen with breakfast bar which is open to living/dining room. Main floor laundry. Home has a fully finished basement with 2 more bedrooms (egress windows) workout room, full bath, huge family room and room used as a theatre room. This home has everything you could want with over 2400 sq ft on the main. Loads of storage, landscaping and great location.