This is it!! Your dream property is here , do not let it pass!! Total of 7.07 acres, a main house and a guest home. Close to town, yet private enough. Enjoy the summers in the beautiful in ground pool. Having some horses? there is already a fenced in area for them!! very well kept, and ready to enjoy. Outside is beautiful, as it is inside, where you can relax in the family room with a charming fire place, or spend some time in the front porch. Big bedrooms, and nice size kitchen, ready to have all those family meals and host the holidays!! The little house, is perfect to host the guest, or rent it out!! Small, but spacious, and an attached double car garage. Much more to mention, come, take a look and fall in love!!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $749,950
