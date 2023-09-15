Exquisite custom~built home placed in rural Woodbury County features rich details throughout. Elegant rooms, large entertaining spaces, beautiful built~ins, culinary delight kitchen, and amazing outdoor spaces. Nothing was overlooked!! Kitchen includes a 6 burner plus double griddle surface and warming drawer. Geothermal Heat & Air Conditioning. Attached 4 stall garage and additional rear garage for storage and lawn equipment. Fabulous 21 X 12 3 Season room with lots of windows and 2 sliding glass doors. 40 x 15 composite deck with an additional extension of 16 x 12 off the master. All bedrooms have either attached bath or 1 directly outside the door. The house sits on 2.29 acres and has spectacular views well beyond...