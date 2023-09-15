Exquisite custom~built home placed in rural Woodbury County features rich details throughout. Elegant rooms, large entertaining spaces, beautiful built~ins, culinary delight kitchen, and amazing outdoor spaces. Nothing was overlooked!! Kitchen includes a 6 burner plus double griddle surface and warming drawer. Geothermal Heat & Air Conditioning. Attached 4 stall garage and additional rear garage for storage and lawn equipment. Fabulous 21 X 12 3 Season room with lots of windows and 2 sliding glass doors. 40 x 15 composite deck with an additional extension of 16 x 12 off the master. All bedrooms have either attached bath or 1 directly outside the door. The house sits on 2.29 acres and has spectacular views well beyond...
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $1,265,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
These are some of the most luxurious homes on the Siouxland market.
Siouxland homes with at least five bedrooms.
Browse Siouxland homes over 4,000 square feet in size.
These are some of the most luxurious homes on the Siouxland market.