Here is an amazing spacious 5 bedroom just waiting to be called home! The front porch is huge with a tile floor. Just inside the front porch is an inviting hardwood foyer, and there is new carpet throughout the house. The dining room, kitchen, and bathrooms have tile floors and tile work on the walls. It is a must see! House is being sold as is. Agent is related to seller.
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $139,950
