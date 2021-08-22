Here is an amazing spacious 5 bedroom just waiting to be called home!! The front porch is huge with a tile floor. Just inside the front porch is an inviting hardwood foyer, and there is new carpet throughout the house. The dining room, kitchen, and bathrooms have tile floors and tile work on the walls. It is a must see!! House is being sold as is. Agent is related to seller..
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $149,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
For J.D. Scholten, Thursday night was one he will never forget.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sergeant Bluff man has pleaded not guilty of fondling a girl on several occasions at a Sergeant Bluff home.
Governor Reynolds once again brings national attention to our state. CBS evening news profiled a family of six in Keokuk, Iowa. Both husband a…
ONAWA, Iowa -- An Onawa teen was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for the shooting death of another teen in a Mapleton, Iowa, garage.
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
Before Judge Steven Andreasen
An NCAA investigation into Nebraska football surfaced 10 days before the season opener. At the center of that investigation are allegations of impermissible use of analysts during practices and games.
HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- On a chaotic June morning in 2011, Staff Sgt. Peter Madsen took a bullet in the right shoulder while engaged in a shootout i…
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are looking for a man who reportedly assaulted two individuals Thursday while armed with a handgun.
If you haven’t been to a concert in the last 20 months, Saturday’s Shinedown event at Battery Park may have been a real eye-opener.