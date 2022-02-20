5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $160,000

Here is a home that is a 2 family conversion home that could be a single family home. There have been 2 additions through the years. The efficiency apartment was added as well as a family room and tuck under garage has been added. Many updates through the years to include new bathroom upstairs with new sub floor, new kitchen in main home, new flooring in the kitchen and new refrigerator in 2019. Family room has a wood fireplace and newer windows. New roof in 2017 and seamless gutters. Windows throughout the home have been upgraded through the years. Main home is currently rented for $800/month and efficiency is currently vacant so new owners can decide how to use the space. Current tenants are on a month to month lease. Utilities are separate with the exception of the water, sewer and garbage. One furnace is gas and the other is electric..