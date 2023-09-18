There`s a bunch of room for you to spread out in this 2~story home in Midtown Sioux City!! This home has 5+ bedrooms (two dens), 1 full bathroom, a 3\4 bathroom en suite in one of the upstairs bedrooms, a 2 car garage, and hardwood floors. On the main floor, you`ll find two bedrooms and a large den (no closet), currently used as a bedroom, with a full bath and main floor laundry, open~concept living and dining room with hardwood floors, and eat~in kitchen with pantry. Upstairs, there are three additional bedrooms, one with a 3\4 bathroom en suite. One of the bedrooms upstairs is open to an additional room with closet, which could be used as another bedroom if a wall was added or could be made into an amazing walk~in closet\dressing room. All but one of the rooms upstairs have updated vinyl plank flooring. Garage is behind the home, with a long driveway. Concrete pad\patio out back is great for entertaining!! The front of the home has a large enclosed front porch. If you`re in need of space to spread out, this home is for you!!!