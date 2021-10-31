5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $220,000

Turn of the century home with charm and craftsmanship of a bygone era. Solidly built Dutch Colonial perfect for celebrating holidays and large family gatherings. Imagine sitting beside the crackling fire in the fireplace, watching thunderstorms from the sunrooms, early morning coffee lounging in the bay window or enjoying a beverage on the shaded back yard patio. Start and end your day in the treehouse like sitting room in the master suite. Have stuff? Plenty of storage space hear! Even room for the man cave or she shed. All this and close to schools, shopping, medical facilities, parks and entertainment! Use your imagination to create your very own dream sanctuary. Room dimensions should be verified by buyer.