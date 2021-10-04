Nice updated ranch with 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. Vinyl plank flooring in living room, dining area, kitchen and larger bedroom. Updated plumbing in 2021. Family room, 2 bedrooms and full bath in lower level. Newer roof and off street parking...
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $228,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martin Kove may be the worst dancer on this season of “Dancing with the Stars” (he went home Monday), but he isn’t the show’s only problem.
SIOUX CITY -- Investigators are working to confirm the identity of a man who entered the Missouri River, Tuesday night.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a boy.
Trial date scheduled for Muscatine woman who allegedly taped herself molesting a child and sold the video
MUSCATINE — A Muscatine woman accused of sexually molesting an 8-year-old child on tape and selling the video has pleaded not guilty and demanded her right to a speedy trial. Her trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 18.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged with having sex with an 11-year-old girl.
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- The attorney for a woman charged with the slaying of a Lake Park, Iowa, woman wants his client to be tried separately fro…
SIOUX CITY -- A teenager turned himself in Friday to face charges in connection with a downtown Sioux City shooting.
SIOUX CITY -- A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of pistol whipping two people in a Sioux City home and leaving with an undisclosed amo…
SLOAN, Iowa -- A 12-year-old boy died Friday after an accident in Sloan.