5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $239,900

Need tons of space? All four levels are finished in this home and have recently been completely remodeled. The main floor boasts a large living room, pocket doors to a dining, kitchen, laundry and a full bath. The second level has two bedrooms that share a 3/4 bath with a step in tile shower. Also on the second story is a full kitchen, dining, laundry, second 3/4 bath and a non legal bedroom with a large 8X8 walk in closet. The attic is completely finished with a 3/4 bath perfect for a variety of uses. The dormers create the perfect nooks for a lounging area and a queen sized bed. Down in the basement you will find two more bedrooms with tile floors, closets and egress windows. These two bedrooms share a full bath with tile floor. The property could be used for a variety uses whether it be multi family or a single family home with a lot of square footage!