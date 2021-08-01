Need tons of space? All four levels are finished in this home and have recently been completely remodeled. The main floor boasts a large living room, pocket doors to a dining, kitchen, laundry and a full bath. The second level has two bedrooms that share a 3/4 bath with a step in tile shower. Also on the second story is a full kitchen, dining, laundry, second 3/4 bath and a non legal bedroom with a large 8X8 walk in closet. The attic is completely finished with a 3/4 bath perfect for a variety of uses. The dormers create the perfect nooks for a lounging area and a queen sized bed. Down in the basement you will find two more bedrooms with tile floors, closets and egress windows. These two bedrooms share a full bath with tile floor. The property could be used for a variety uses whether it be multi family or a single family home with a lot of square footage!
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of being involved in the December death of a Lake Park, Iowa, woman.
SIOUX CITY -- One person was killed and three others were injured late Thursday in a rollover accident at a Sioux City intersection.
I’m in my eighth year as a columnist for the Sioux City Journal. I occasionally fret over subject matter, but this week’s column is both an ea…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City nursing home with a long list of alleged violations that include staff ignoring residents' cries for help is among …
NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- For the first time in well over a century, there will be no public school classes this fall in the Dixon County community o…
SIOUX CITY -- The body of the man who was seen falling from the train bridge connecting Sioux City and South Sioux City on July 20 has been id…
SIOUX CITY -- Always interested in fashion, Gabriel Druilhet was also always on the go.
SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County posted a marked rise during the last several weeks.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police continue to seek suspects and a motive for an early Wednesday shooting.
- Updated
Simone Biles says she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastics team final because she wasn't in the right headspace to compete. Here's the latest.