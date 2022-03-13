5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $250,000

WOW!! TONS and TONS of room inside and out with this Classic Foursquare Beauty located in the Historic Rose Hill area!! 4+ bedrooms and 2.5 baths on a fully fenced .26 acres!! THREE garages!! Double stall garage and two one stall garages for that auto enthusiast!! Patio out back for grilling and entertaining. Want to play football?? HUGE side lot is perfect for a friendly family game. As you enter the home there are two built in storage benches. Large, airy foyer has hardwood floors. To the right you have your grand parlor with built ins and a gas fireplace. Off of the parlor you will find convenient main floor laundry. Stairs directly off the foyer lead to both the kitchen and the 2nd floor. To the right there is a living room with hardwood floors and separate office\playroom area. Formal dining room, Gorgeous hardwood floors and character throughout. Kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliance, gas stove, tiled floor and glass\tile back splash. Convenient 3\4 bath and mudroom. Four large bedrooms up and updated bath. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet (currently being used as a bedroom). ENORMOUS , walk up, attic makes a great 5th bedroom, family room or office. Basement is clean and has an additional washer and dryer. Half bath with potential for a shower. Basement has storm cellar door to the backyard. Home has NEW windows (2019) and NEW boiler (2018). Invite ALL the family over!! Room for EVERYONE!!!