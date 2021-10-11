This 2000's built ranch is in the heart of Morningside. This home features 5 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms. Two master bedrooms one up and one down. Solid surface floors throughout. Large eat-in kitchen with appliances included. The lower level also has a large family room that walks out to a patio and level fenced back yard. Room sizes and square footage are estimates..
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $259,000
