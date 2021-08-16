 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $269,000

  • Updated
Very nice home in Morningside. Large home with 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. Large kitchen will all appliances included. This home has 2 master bedrooms ~ one on the main floor and one in the lower level. Lower level is finished with a family room, den and an additional bedroom and walks out to the fenced backyard complete with a basketball hoop. Two car attached garage..

