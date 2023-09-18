Want to own a piece of Sioux City History? Once known as the Hunts Motel - Highway 20, and once an antique store, this gorgeous late 1800's 2 story has been restored to its original glory with updates for today's lifestyle. Completely abated of any lead paint (ask if you would like to see documents), windows have been replaced except the beautiful original stained-glass panes, and the roof and gutters were done around 2018. The main level features a newer custom kitchen, period decor, original restored hardwood floors, tall ceilings with exposed brick, main floor laundry, large open family room/dining room, updated bathroom, 2 bedrooms (one is currently used as laundry/mud room) and an informal family room. Upstairs are 3 good-sized bedrooms with period decor, tall ceilings and newer windows as well. Sitting on a large corner lot with a former cabin that would be perfect for a shop, man cave, or she shed, and a large storage shed. Exterior of home was completely re-painted in 2023.