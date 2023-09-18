Seize this wonderful and rare opportunity to own a beautiful, move-in ready home located in-town but on 3 parcels, making it almost half an acre total! This property is freshly updated and has the modern amenities one desires, including new tile flooring, large bedrooms, a fenced-in backyard, main floor laundry and an eat-in kitchen. You'll be amazed at the outdoor oasis which provides a meticulously landscaped yard and ample space for entertaining, neighborhood soccer or volleyball games or a backyard barbeque out on the new concrete patio next to the swingset, pergola and firepit. Want to take the entertaining off-site for a bit? Headington City Park is just a few blocks away. Recent seller updates include water heater (2019), water softener (2020), furnace and A/C (2020), flooring/trim/carpet/wall texture and window blinds (2022), Pella windows, beautifully stamped and designed driveway concrete, and roof/siding within the past 10 years, and Pergola (2020). Don't miss your chance to own this picturesque property that awaits you at 1517 W. 27th Street! Sale also includes parcels 894720107006 and 894720107005.