5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $299,000

So much to love here!! This beautiful 5 bed, 3bath home has been lovingly taken care of. The main floor was all redone in 2011 and features beautiful built ins, an open floor plan and a fantastic Jenn~Air cook top in the kitchen. With relaxing neutral tones throughout you need only move in, and enjoy!!!!

