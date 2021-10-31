 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $299,950

Here is a must see!! This 5 bedroom, 3.75 bathroom home is HUGE!! The main floor has original hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, foyer, and main floor bedroom. As you walk through the house you can`t help but to be drawn to the large updated kitchen with granite countertops!! The basement has a family room, Laundry room, and a 3/4 bath. The second floor has 4 bed room with a master bed room that has a large master bath, master porch, and master closet!!!

