Here is a must see!! This 5 bedroom, 3.75 bathroom home is HUGE!! The main floor has original hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, foyer, and main floor bedroom. As you walk through the house you can`t help but to be drawn to the large updated kitchen with granite countertops!! The basement has a family room, Laundry room, and a 3/4 bath. The second floor has 4 bed room with a master bed room that has a large master bath, master porch, and master closet!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $299,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City advertising business owner on Tuesday pleaded guilty of selling thousands of doses of erectile dysfunction drugs th…
20-year-old Lincoln man to judge: 'I understand that I killed my best friend. I think about him every single day'
"This was undoubtedly a completely, reckless act, and it's truly tragic when good people do bad things," the judge said. "But there was a young man who lost his life here because of your recklessness."
Before Judge Roger Sailer
MACY, Neb. -- The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska said Tuesday it will start providing as much as $20,000 per household in housing assistance for trib…
SIOUX CITY -- Teachers and support staff who volunteer to work extra hours for after-school tutoring will get paid $40 an hour and $25 an hour…
SIOUX CITY -- A proprietor is asking the Sioux City Council to rezone property at 27th and Court streets so that he can open a gas station and…
Smiles and pats on the back were replaced by tears and hugs after Remsen St. Mary’s beat Kingsley-Pierson 46-6 in an Iowa 8-player second round game here Friday night.
Toufic Baaklini, who resigned on Sunday, had served as president and a board member for several years for In Defense of Christians, an organization that fights persecution of Christians.
SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer business owner has been placed on probation and ordered to pay a penalty and restitution for failing to pay thousan…
The verdict includes $1 million in punitive damages, $500k for past emotional pain and suffering, $250k for future emotional pain and suffering, more than $160k in lost wages and more than $347k in future lost wages.