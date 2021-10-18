Well maintained 5 B \ 2B house with something for everyone. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen that feels modern in a Cape Cod historic house. Updated full bath on the main floor and two bedrooms - one that could also be used as a den, home office or bedroom. Cherry bookshelves line the room for a regal feel. Sunroom that showcases the multi-level backyard and lets in the afternoon light that just makes you smile. Bedrooms are spacious for oversized furniture and basement is finished with new flooring, paint and bright lights that make it feel inviting to be in. Extra room in basement for a den, guest, or craft room and for those gym enthusiasts - a great space to work out right at home. If that’s not your thing the room is large enough to accommodate what is. Backyard has a playhouse that could be used for fun, a pet or storage. Playset for entertainment and a great space carved out to grill and eat outside enjoying the beautiful mature trees and surroundings. New roof in `17, updated water heater and 2 car tandem garage. This house will not disappoint and ready to be moved in with no fix it projects, or overhauls needed. Done miss this opportunity to live in the Heights and be moved in before the holidays!! Schedule a showing today or check out the virtual tour...
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $305,000
