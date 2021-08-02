All this home needs is YOU!! Upon entering, you will notice the beautiful wood floors and lovely vaulted ceiling in this open concept living, kitchen, dining room combo. Beautiful granite countertops and pendant lighting above the breakfast bar. The master suite features a walk~in closet and a private master bath with so much more to see throughout!! All room sizes are approx. and to be verified by buyer/buyers agent...
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $320,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of being involved in the December death of a Lake Park, Iowa, woman.
SIOUX CITY -- One person was killed and three others were injured late Thursday in a rollover accident at a Sioux City intersection.
NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- For the first time in well over a century, there will be no public school classes this fall in the Dixon County community o…
SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have identified the woman who died in a rollover crash in Sioux City Thursday night.
SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County posted a marked rise during the last several weeks.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police continue to seek suspects and a motive for an early Wednesday shooting.
- Updated
Simone Biles says she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastics team final because she wasn't in the right headspace to compete. Here's the latest.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man recently won $25,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers' roster this weekend against the Gary SouthShore Railcats looks very different from the one that will be…