5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $325,000

RARE in town acreage on paved road! This 5 bed, 2 bath home on 3.34 acres has had extensive remodeling and updating. The property also includes a 36 x 75 metal building with two 9x7 doors, a 10x12 door and a large sliding door. There is an expansive 16x28 ft living room on main with new LVT flooring that opens into the large eat-in kitchen. There are two main floor bedrooms and a full bath which incorporates main floor laundry. Three bedrooms up, a full bath, and a play/office/sitting area. Spacious closets. All new flooring throughout, updated baths, interior paint, newer shingles, windows, HVAC system and more. Addition added in 1987. All electric home. Private well (tested by Health Dept in June 2021) and septic (new system will be installed.) Security system. 14x14 composite deck plus 12x21 concrete patio.This property is approx one mile from Stone State Park and the sellers have enjoyed varied wildlife sightings over the years as well as the many perennials and beautiful trees. It is also just minutes from shopping and restaurants, so enjoy both the country and the city! This home is move-in ready and the property has space for all your toys.