An immaculate Northside home in a private setting is ready for you!! You won’t need to do a thing!! This multi~level, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home sits on almost a ½ acre lot. This property features 3 bedrooms on the top level and a full bath. One of these rooms is a spacious master with a large walk~in closet, on~suite, hot tub and access to a private upper deck. The main level hosts a spacious kitchen with beautiful cabinets and gorgeous backsplash, a large living room with a bay window and vaulted ceiling, and a dining room with a sliding glass door allowing access to the back yard. Below is a spacious family room with a gas brick fireplace, laundry room and ½ bath. The lower level consists of 2 bedrooms with egress windows (large closets,) a work~out room, full bath and utility room with built~in shelves for storage. Amenities include: 2 car oversized garage, partially fenced yard, whole~house attic fan (save on those utilities,) water softener, beautiful landscaping and trees, and an in~ground sprinkler system. Updates include: new composite shingles in 2014, furnace up~grade in 2009, and A/C in 2017. Don’t miss out on your chance to see this 3,377 finished square foot home; it could be yours!! All measurements are approximate and should be verified by buyer/buyer`s agent. Please note that there is audio or surveillance devices at this property..
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY -- A partner at Sioux City's oldest accounting firm faces accusations of filing false personal income tax returns and providing fra…
DAKOTA DUNES -- A Missouri homicide suspect was found dead inside a vehicle late Monday at a Dakota Dunes motel.
SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Sioux City has announced three upcoming performances at Anthem, 111 Third St.
"I’ve seen people who relied on ivermectin to prevent themselves from getting COVID who are on ventilators and who have died," one doctor said.
SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan vowed Friday to defy President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger employers, sayin…
Before Judge Patrick Tott
SIOUX CITY – COVID-19 infections rose again in Woodbury County last week, and county health officials believe the increase in infections may b…
A judge sentenced the man to the equivalent of 42 to 52 years in prison for repeatedly wrapping a scarf around a 2-year-old’s neck and hanging her several times as she lost consciousness. David Coleman also videotaped the abuse.
- Updated
Your Social Security payments could be huge -- if all of these things happen.
"I saw a car flip. I saw one careen into the median and burst into flames," the unnamed witness said, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.