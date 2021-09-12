5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $340,000

An immaculate Northside home in a private setting is ready for you!! You won’t need to do a thing!! This multi~level, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home sits on almost a ½ acre lot. This property features 3 bedrooms on the top level and a full bath. One of these rooms is a spacious master with a large walk~in closet, on~suite, hot tub and access to a private upper deck. The main level hosts a spacious kitchen with beautiful cabinets and gorgeous backsplash, a large living room with a bay window and vaulted ceiling, and a dining room with a sliding glass door allowing access to the back yard. Below is a spacious family room with a gas brick fireplace, laundry room and ½ bath. The lower level consists of 2 bedrooms with egress windows (large closets,) a work~out room, full bath and utility room with built~in shelves for storage. Amenities include: 2 car oversized garage, partially fenced yard, whole~house attic fan (save on those utilities,) water softener, beautiful landscaping and trees, and an in~ground sprinkler system. Updates include: new composite shingles in 2014, furnace up~grade in 2009, and A/C in 2017. Don’t miss out on your chance to see this 3,377 finished square foot home; it could be yours!! All measurements are approximate and should be verified by buyer/buyer`s agent. Please note that there is audio or surveillance devices at this property..