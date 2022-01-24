5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $349,000

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. This home is located at the end of quiet cul-de-sac just blocks from schools and shopping. Magnolia Court is a level street in Morningside with plenty of playing opportunities for the children. The main floor features large living areas plus the eat-in kitchen. With the addition in 2001, this added a large second family room, could be converted to the master, 3/4 bath and laundry. Slider out to the back patio and private back yard, great for gatherings and cook outs. The second floor has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths for the large family. The lower level features a large living area, with 3/4 bath. Laundry hook ups are still place if a second laundry is needed. This home has everything you need for your family.