5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $350,000

One of the areas beautiful Historical Homes in the coveted Heights area. With elegance and Old World Charm, you do not want to miss out on this one!! Custom eat in kitchen plus formal dining and formal living room with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy the beautifully maintained, private backyard with lots of beautiful flowers. Great for entertaining or relaxing on your own while the kids play on the basketball court. New Lifetime Da Vinci Roof 2018, New Copper Piping 2021. Buyer\Buyers agent to Verify room dimensions..