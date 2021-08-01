One of the areas beautiful Historical Homes in the coveted Heights area. With elegance and Old World Charm, you do not want to miss out on this one!! Custom eat in kitchen plus formal dining and formal living room with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy the beautifully maintained, private backyard with lots of beautiful flowers. Great for entertaining or relaxing on your own while the kids play on the basketball court. New Lifetime Da Vinci Roof 2018, New Copper Piping 2021. Buyer\Buyers agent to Verify room dimensions..
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of being involved in the December death of a Lake Park, Iowa, woman.
SIOUX CITY -- One person was killed and three others were injured late Thursday in a rollover accident at a Sioux City intersection.
I’m in my eighth year as a columnist for the Sioux City Journal. I occasionally fret over subject matter, but this week’s column is both an ea…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City nursing home with a long list of alleged violations that include staff ignoring residents' cries for help is among …
NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- For the first time in well over a century, there will be no public school classes this fall in the Dixon County community o…
SIOUX CITY -- The body of the man who was seen falling from the train bridge connecting Sioux City and South Sioux City on July 20 has been id…
SIOUX CITY -- Always interested in fashion, Gabriel Druilhet was also always on the go.
SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County posted a marked rise during the last several weeks.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police continue to seek suspects and a motive for an early Wednesday shooting.
- Updated
Simone Biles says she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastics team final because she wasn't in the right headspace to compete. Here's the latest.