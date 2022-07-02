5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $356,050

Custom new construction home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathroom ranch\bunglow style located in the Chestnut Hill development. The home has a 2 stall garage. This home has an open concept layout. The living room has a cozy fireplace and is open to the Kitchen. The kitchen has modern finishes including quartz countertops and custom cabinets. The master bedroom is complete with a walk in tile shower, double sink quartz vanity, walk in closet. The laundry room is conveniently located on the main floor. This is a split bedroom floor plan with the master on one side of the house and the two remaining bedrooms on the other. The walkout basement is finished including 2 bedrooms and full bath. Room dimensions are estimates only, Room sizes may change upon completion of the home. SOD, Sprinkler and Mulch landscaping included. Estimated completion is March 2023. Disclosure: Seller related to listing agent...