 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Company

5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $356,050

5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $356,050

Custom new construction home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathroom ranch\bunglow style located in the Chestnut Hill development. The home has a 2 stall garage. This home has an open concept layout. The living room has a cozy fireplace and is open to the Kitchen. The kitchen has modern finishes including quartz countertops and custom cabinets. The master bedroom is complete with a walk in tile shower, double sink quartz vanity, walk in closet. The laundry room is conveniently located on the main floor. This is a split bedroom floor plan with the master on one side of the house and the two remaining bedrooms on the other. The walkout basement is finished including 2 bedrooms and full bath. Room dimensions are estimates only, Room sizes may change upon completion of the home. SOD, Sprinkler and Mulch landscaping included. Estimated completion is March 2023. Disclosure: Seller related to listing agent...

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News