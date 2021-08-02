 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $375,000

Welcome to one of our best selling floor plans. There is a room and a level for everyone and everything. Five bedrooms, three bathrooms. Three living rooms\family rooms, two places to cook, three stalls of garage. Perfect for large family or growing family. Main floor has vaulted ceiling with island kitchen. Work with builder to make all your own picks. (This home has not been built). Listing agent is the builder\contractor..

