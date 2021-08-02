Welcome to one of our best selling floor plans. There is a room and a level for everyone and everything. Five bedrooms, three bathrooms. Three living rooms\family rooms, two places to cook, three stalls of garage. Perfect for large family or growing family. Main floor has vaulted ceiling with island kitchen. Work with builder to make all your own picks. (This home has not been built). Listing agent is the builder\contractor..
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of being involved in the December death of a Lake Park, Iowa, woman.
SIOUX CITY -- One person was killed and three others were injured late Thursday in a rollover accident at a Sioux City intersection.
NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- For the first time in well over a century, there will be no public school classes this fall in the Dixon County community o…
SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have identified the woman who died in a rollover crash in Sioux City Thursday night.
SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County posted a marked rise during the last several weeks.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police continue to seek suspects and a motive for an early Wednesday shooting.
- Updated
Simone Biles says she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastics team final because she wasn't in the right headspace to compete. Here's the latest.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man recently won $25,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers' roster this weekend against the Gary SouthShore Railcats looks very different from the one that will be…