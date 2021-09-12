Outstanding opportunity to own a newer build on 2.25 acres with a 3 stall attached garage 2 out buildings. This home sits on a beautiful treed lot about a 1\2 mile from Whispering Creek Golf Course. This home offers over 5600 sq ft and a very private setting. It is handicap assessible with huge family spaces and 3 of the bedrooms have walk in closets. The kitchen is an eat in with tons of cabinetry. There are five huge bedrooms with additional rooms that could also be used as bedrooms. There are 3 baths and two laundry rooms too. The main floor offers two family rooms, and there is one in the lower level. You will also find 2 game rooms and tons of storage thru out the home. There is an elevator from the lower level to the main floor. The attached garage boasts 3 stalls, brand new 8 x 10 doors, and a large work shop area with 220. There is a detached garage building that is 20 x 40, and a 40 x 40 machine shed. Nice deck off the main floor family room. Note that there is a 2nd kitchen in the lower level not listed in the rooms that is 16 x 22 with two large windows .This property has a lot to offer at this price point!!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $415,000
