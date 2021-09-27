5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $425,000

Beautiful, Custom Ranch Style Home with Walkout Basement on a 1\2 Acre lot!!! Upon entering you can't help but notice the 10 Foot Ceilings, Crown Molding, Plantation Shutters throughout, there's no question the exceptional quality and attention to detail this home showcases!! The beautiful windows welcoming the daylight make this such an inviting home!! The large foyer opens to the formal living room\music room\office space. The formal dining room just off the kitchen making it easy to host large gatherings. The kitchen with lots of daylight widows and don't forget the transom windows, center island, loads of cupboards and counter space, with large center island - great for baking cookies!! Just off the kitchen is access to the wraparound deck. another great space for entertaining!!! Graduations and Birthday parties, this will be the home to host those events!! Kitchen is open to the family room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace, surrounded by built-ins!! Large entry space off the garage as well, great location for lockers, but also access to the half bath!! The Master Bedroom Suite with beautiful double bowl vanity, separate shower, large walk-in closet and also built-in dresser drawers, you're own private oasis with access behind french doors. On to the Lower level walk-out basement with family room, great space to entertain and easy access to the large flat backyard!! 4 large bedrooms with lots of closet space, you'll also find 2 separate full baths, a laundry room and a HUGE Storage space under the garage complete this Beautiful Home!!! They have an oversized 2 stall garage!! Convenient location on the Northside to schools and shopping. I can't say enough about this Gorgeous home, it's one you definitely need to see!!!!