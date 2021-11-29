5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $460,000

Here it is!! The home in Singing Hills that you`ve been waiting for!! This spacious 1.5 story house has 5 bedrooms, an office space, and an enormous bonus room upstairs that could be another bedroom, play room, whatever you need the extra space for!! There are so many rooms and areas to make your own. You`ll be greeted by a beautiful staircase upon entering the front door along with expansive ceilings and a double sided fireplace in the living room. A large master suite is also situated on the main floor along with main floor laundry, half bath for guests, the kitchen open to the dining area and sliders to the beautiful backyard, and a to-die for walk in pantry just off the kitchen. Enjoy your evenings on the brand new composite deck, overlooking the large fenced in backyard!! As you continue up the stairs, you`ll find 3 more bedrooms, the large bonus room that I mentioned, and a full bathroom. Downstairs you`ll find a large rec room with wet bar, which would make a great space for entertaining. Just off the rec room is a cedar sun porch for extra space and to cozy up and enjoy the backyard on those chillier nights. There`s also another bedroom with walk-in closet and full bathroom in the basement. Other upgrades & amenities include epoxy garage floors, storage shed in backyard, fenced in yard, newer roof and gutters, water softener salt delivery system, newer HVAC system, walk-out basement, and sun porch, just to name a few. This home is a must-see!! The extremely functional floor plan will not disappoint and will provide many different spaces for your family. This house is waiting for new owners to come add their own personal touch!!!!