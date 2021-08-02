Better than new, outstanding, 5 br ranch style home in Whispering Creek. Six years remaining on the tax abatement. Classic finishes and ease of living will make this feel like home when walking in. Beautiful wood floors, high grade tiles and fixtures, granite countertops and custom blinds throughout will keep the value of this home above the rest. Overlooking the expansive green space behind the home from the hot tub will give you the feel of country while enjoying a quiet "in town" neighborhood. The kitchen is well appointed. Kitchen, dining, and living areas are open to one another with awesome natural light and cozy corner gas fireplace. The large snack counter accommodates many for entertaining or a quick meal. Counter stools are negotiable. Storage is exceptional with a corner, lighted pantry. The mudroom\laundry area between garage entry and kitchen has granite seating\coat drop area along with another walk in closet\pantry. Attached garage is 830 sq ft with a loft for extra storage. Over 3100 sq ft of living area includes lower level, high quality finish. A Huge family room is wide open and can be configured to suit your needs. Two additional large bedrooms, lovely bathroom, and amazing storage finishes area. This is a wonderful, well built home. Closing\possession Sept. 15 or after. Seller works from home and will need notice...
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $460,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of being involved in the December death of a Lake Park, Iowa, woman.
SIOUX CITY -- One person was killed and three others were injured late Thursday in a rollover accident at a Sioux City intersection.
NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- For the first time in well over a century, there will be no public school classes this fall in the Dixon County community o…
SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have identified the woman who died in a rollover crash in Sioux City Thursday night.
SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County posted a marked rise during the last several weeks.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police continue to seek suspects and a motive for an early Wednesday shooting.
- Updated
Simone Biles says she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastics team final because she wasn't in the right headspace to compete. Here's the latest.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man recently won $25,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers' roster this weekend against the Gary SouthShore Railcats looks very different from the one that will be…