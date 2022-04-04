5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $480,000

You won`t want to miss this 5 bed, 3 bath walkout ranch on quiet cul~de~sac in Whispering Creek!! This is an amazing value!!! This home features a large, open concept main floor layout and a fully finished walk out basement!!! The generous sized master features a large walk in closet and cozy master bath with a whirlpool tub!!! The basement has a fantastic open concept family room that will be great for entertaining with a nice bar. Have you been really wanting that dedicated office space on the days you need to work from home?? Well, than you won`t need to look any further, the lower level office space has a great feel with plenty of room!! Whether you enjoy the large sprawling deck for grilling, or the cozy patio space from the walk out basement you won`t want to miss out on the great views from the outdoor space. They are second to none!! Don`t hesitate ~ this home will be gone in a hurry!!!!