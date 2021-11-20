Near new construction situated on a large lot, open concept ranch with high end finishes throughout. There is a 7 year Tax Abatement still remaining. Main level features 10 ft ceilings, custom kitchen with walk-in pantry, white "soft close" cabinetry, stainless steel farm sink, breakfast bar and quartz countertops. The impressive master suite is spacious and includes a walk-in closet, dual vanity sinks with quartz countertops and a large tile two-person shower. Main level also features 2 additional bedrooms, living area with unique tray beamed ceiling and stone fireplace, dining area, and a large drop zone / laundry area. Completely finished lower level offers 2 more bedrooms with egress windows & double closets, full bath with tile surround, and large family area with enough room for game table or theater space. Enjoy outdoor entertaining in the spacious backyard with a stamped concrete covered patio. Additional amenities include stone accent, oversized 3 stall garage with quality garage doors, on demand hot water heater, and stylish hardwood floors. This beautiful home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in an up & coming golf course neighborhood.
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $495,000
