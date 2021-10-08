Wonderfully ready to move into with high end finishes & Wi-Fi technology. This quality built home will impress with 5 bedrooms, open concept with hand scraped wood floors in the living room, dining area & kitchen. View from all 3 rooms of a beautiful linear gas fireplace & coffered ceiling. The kitchen offers granite counter tops, oversized island with breakfast bar & large walk-in pantry. Master bedroom boasts a large master bath with barn door, tile & glass shower with 2 shower heads & walk-in closet with organizer. The main levels include 2 more bedrooms, main floor laundry & garage entrance with a drop station with built-ins. Full finished basement with room for game table and wet bar with quality granite counter tops. Two more bedrooms down, full bath, office, storeroom and playroom with reading nook complete the basement. Covered stamped concrete patio open to a fenced backyard. 3 car garage with quality doors. All this with a view of the 7th hole and sitting on a quiet cul-de-sac.
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $549,950
