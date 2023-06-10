Exceptional Value with Custom Finishes – Approximately 3 years remain on the Tax Abatement!! From design to function this 5 bedroom/3 bath home with a 3 stall garage on .89 acre was built to enjoy! Open, light, bright & spacious rooms with views to the golf course. Golf cart trail is just outside your garage! Solid surfaces, open eat-in kitchen with slate appliances, island with breakfast bar and pantry. A spacious living room with fireplace & formal dining area, perfect for get-togethers. Covered deck that goes out to backyard. The main bedroom is like a retreat it has a soaking tub, tile walk-in shower & large closet. The basement has all daylight windows, large activity room & kitchenette and 2 more bedrooms with bath. This is a great home just waiting for you!
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $549,995
