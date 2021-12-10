5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $564,000

Super location!! Fantastic Views in every direction. This home is just stunning!! When you walk in the front door you will love the high ceilings and open floor plan feeling!! The stone floor to ceiling fireplace is stunning!! The LR opens into the formal dining area or you can see into the eat in kitchen area!! The bathrooms have all been done so beautifully they make you feel like you are in a spa with beautiful new high design fixtures, tile, sinks and vanities!! The bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closets. There is so much new to this house you will need to read through the disclosures to see the complete list. Just a few of the new things in this beautiful home which have been tastefully done are...some shiplap, chair rails, carpeting and flooring, pantry, 2 new gas fireplaces, custom built mantel and floating shelves, crown molding, custom built bench & shoe caddy, LED Lighting, light filtering shades, built in credenza from HOM, LED Chandelier, lockable liquor closet, new rubber flooring in workout room, new white wainscoting, shower glass. A newly added theatre room with custom insulated theater chair riser. Also, LVP flooring, 2 new tankless water heaters, new pool liner and cover, fire pit all this and more located on 1 acre in one of the most desired areas of Siouxland!! This home is a MUST SEE you will be glad you did!!!!