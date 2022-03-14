5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $565,000

Close to town, yet secluded. New roof 2021, fresh exterior paint, recently poured concrete slab in front of garage. This hilltop home on 10.26 acres has incredible views extending miles in every direction. The main floor consists of the kitchen with informal dining room, great family room, master bed/bath, 3/4 bath, and 3 more bedrooms. The family room has a large picture window with captivating views and amazing sunsets to enjoy next to the wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is recently updated with new GE appliances, granite countertops, ceramic plank wood look tile flooring, an island with a butcher block top, and plenty of storage and counter space. An informal dining area off of the kitchen with a custom chandelier and slider to the large back deck is perfect for entertaining. Secluded rear deck is an ideal retreat for morning coffee and sunrise. The hallway to the bedrooms and bathrooms has new carpet and a double closet with built-ins for extra storage. Bedrooms have new carpet and double closets. Lower level has another family room that features a built in knotty pine entertainment wall, new carpet, a wood burning stove, ceramic tile flooring and a walkout to the lower level patio. Off of the family room is a spacious utility room with laundry hookups and more storage. Down the hall is a full bathroom located right before a large bedroom with new carpet, double closet, and plenty of windows for a bright feel. Also on the lower level, ANOTHER large entertaining room with built ins along the wall and charming wood paneling. This room has entry to the breezeway which takes you to the double car garage, back yard, or the front patio/parking area. Backyard is spacious and newly fenced. A path from the backyard takes you to a hill top area with a fire pit and 360 degree view. Previously used for horses w/barn, heated water trough, plenty of land to graze. This home has views you'll have to see to believe. Agent is related to seller