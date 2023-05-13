Exceptional Value with Custom Finishes – Approximately 3 years remain on the Tax Abatement!! From design to function this 5 bedroom/3 bath home with a 3 stall garage on .89 acre was built to enjoy! Open, light, bright & spacious rooms with views to the golf course. Golf cart trail is just outside your garage! Solid surfaces, open eat-in kitchen with slate appliances, island with breakfast bar and pantry. A spacious living room with fireplace & formal dining area, perfect for get-togethers. Covered deck that goes out to backyard. The main bedroom is like a retreat it has a soaking tub, tile walk-in shower & large closet. The basement has all daylight windows, large activity room & kitchenette and 2 more bedrooms with bath. This is a great home just waiting for you!
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
OVG360, which provides venue management, food services and hospitality to the Tyson Events Center and the Orpheum Theatre, has named Jen Whipp…
Per authorities: Highway Patrol attempted to stop a driver traveling more than 100 mph and driving erratically on Highway 50 in Clay County. T…
Letter: "Hello vets. I know this is a conservative state but did you realize that all of our representatives in Congress voted with Speaker Mc…
The driver of the Honda was unconscious at the scene and was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. T…
"What is the problem with controllers on stoplights, right now?" Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott asked during the council comments portion of the C…