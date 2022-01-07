5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $599,000

Once on the historic registry, this 5 bed, 5 bath Colonial style Country Club acreage was originally the first ever built home in the area, back in 1920. Sitting on 2.15 acres, this home is just waiting to be restored!! Consisting of three floors, not including the basement (which was added when the current owner bought the home in 2000), with three sunrooms, and 5 car garage spaces (or 3 garage spaces and a large workshop/workout space). As you walk in the front door, to your left is a large living room attached to a sunroom with two fireplaces back to back and gorgeous original hardwood floors. The library/formal dining room is to the right of the entrance, this room has tons of space to house large family dinners. As you walk to the back of the home you will find the kitchen, breakfast room/sunroom and a half bath. This area has heated tile flooring and oak cabinetry. The breakfast/sunroom has a door that leads out to the side of the home where there was previously a deck but has since been removed. On the second floor there are 3 large bedrooms as well as an oversized master suite. All bedrooms are currently carpeted but do have original hardwood floors beneath the carpet. There is a third sunroom on the second floor located between two of the bedrooms . The laundry room is also on the second floor and is located in the entrance to the master bedroom. In the master suite you will find a large walk in closet which was recently updated and a large master bath that has a whirlpool tub, a shower and a bidet. The 3rd floor attic has hardwood floors, several storage closets and a fireplace. This space was previously used as a 6th bedroom. In the basement you find a finished family room area, a bedroom, full bathroom, a walk in closet and a bonus room. This home is being sold in AS-IS condition. SO MUCH POTENTIAL and SO MUCH SPACE!! Owner is currently working on repairing the home. Seller requesting 24-48 hour notice prior to showing. Showings start 1/10/2022...