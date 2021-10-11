5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $599,000

Fantastic Views! Open Concept, enjoy the fabulous southern country Views. Super home for entertaining, master suite on the main floor with slider to a deck large master bath recently remodeled, WIC , 6 panel solid doors. Open foyer staircase with loft area to really enjoy the view, read a book or just relax. The kitchen is central to the main floor with large breakfast bar overlooking the living room and the dining room. Additional sun room with wet bar and access to full house with deck. Two sided fireplace on the main and lower level which has a separate family and game area with large wet bar. Main floor laundry oversized three car garage, zoned HVAC , Generous room sizes throughout with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and two half baths.